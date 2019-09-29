Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the August 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.68 per share, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.84 per share, with a total value of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,854.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.16. 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,152. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $106.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

