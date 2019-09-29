Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Provident Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 5,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the second quarter worth $302,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 23.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

