Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.25.

PRLB opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $88.75 and a 52-week high of $163.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.91.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.49 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 173.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 356,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 225,980 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 273.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after buying an additional 213,256 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5,004.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 161,459 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5,090.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after buying an additional 161,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 140.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after buying an additional 113,444 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

