Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Propanc Biopharma stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Propanc Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

Get Propanc Biopharma alerts:

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. The company's lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.