Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Receives $10.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGNX. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

NASDAQ:PGNX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 860,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,640. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.54.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 339.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velan Capital, L.P. acquired 277,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $1,217,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lte Partners, Llc purchased 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $106,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 677,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,406 over the last ninety days. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 64,922.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $262,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $309,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

