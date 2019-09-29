Private Capital Group LLC Sells 8,739 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,739 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 53.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 32,459,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,025,814. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,783.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $974,900. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.