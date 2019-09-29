Private Capital Group LLC Sells 2,306 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. 2,083,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,363. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.64.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

