Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,230,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3,870.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 236,863 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,878,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,395,000 after buying an additional 96,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,366,000 after buying an additional 95,043 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $88,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLKB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded down $3.26 on Friday, hitting $88.26. 183,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $102.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.44.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

