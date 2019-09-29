Private Capital Group LLC Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 940 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PVH by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,370,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in PVH by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in PVH by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $87.72. 764,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average is $98.72. PVH Corp has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $145.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.56%.

In related news, CEO Emanuel Chirico acquired 133,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Nasella acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.37 per share, with a total value of $502,312.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.