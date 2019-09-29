Private Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,891,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,936,000 after buying an additional 155,055 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,922,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after buying an additional 617,486 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 860.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,692,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,749,000 after buying an additional 1,516,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,001,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,378,000 after buying an additional 98,858 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after buying an additional 87,799 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital set a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Laidlaw set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $84,685.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.02. 305,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,148. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $73.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.94 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.