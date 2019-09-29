Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 137,000 Shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,515,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 13.92% of Stratasys worth $220,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSYS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Stratasys by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 322,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth about $8,818,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,259,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,931,000 after purchasing an additional 485,770 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSYS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 291,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,822. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Stratasys Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.97.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Stratasys had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

