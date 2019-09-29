Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,507,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.84% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $80,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,267,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

In other news, Chairman Dan O. Dinges bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at $50,725,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter B. Delaney bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,314. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,255 shares of company stock worth $895,416. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. 7,767,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,811,433. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

