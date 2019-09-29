Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 8,513 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,893,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.55% of Jabil worth $123,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jabil by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Jabil by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Jabil by 8,083.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Jabil by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

NYSE JBL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. 2,585,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. Jabil Inc has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Argus increased their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $2,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.