Primecap Management Co. CA Has $285.71 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.26% of Linde worth $285,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Linde by 228.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Linde by 10.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Linde by 6.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 208,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 22.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,444,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Linde by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 637,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,095,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.55. 873,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. Linde PLC has a one year low of $145.95 and a one year high of $206.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. Linde had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

