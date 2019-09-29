Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,341,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $170,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $71,036,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after buying an additional 49,479 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn E. Tynan sold 10,000 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $1,281,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $910,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,340. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CW stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.60. 203,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,000. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a twelve month low of $95.23 and a twelve month high of $138.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.65.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

