Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 54,750 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,981,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $325,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 570.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.08. 4,938,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,499,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

