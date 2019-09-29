Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,556,105 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 171,092 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.71% of WSFS Financial worth $146,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 120.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 4,154.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 124,177 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $5,129,751.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,683,090.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 8,026 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $358,039.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,563.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,157,398. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.75 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of WSFS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 132,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,712. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.52 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 21.06%. Research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

