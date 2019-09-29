Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,536,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.30% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $181,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,958,000 after buying an additional 1,056,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,354,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,828,000 after buying an additional 573,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,906,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,553,000 after buying an additional 146,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,374,000 after buying an additional 5,778,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $1,355,445.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,066,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,148,054.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 4,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $302,561.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,722.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 549,798 shares of company stock worth $39,505,690 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.26. 3,766,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,699. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

