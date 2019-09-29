Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,228,046 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 178.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,914,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228,046 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.41% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $161,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on JEC shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

JEC stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.69. The stock had a trading volume of 518,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $94.10.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

