Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 158 ($2.06).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Monday, August 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of PMO stock traded down GBX 0.82 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 76.54 ($1.00). The stock had a trading volume of 7,278,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.86. The company has a market cap of $635.18 million and a PE ratio of 4.35. Premier Oil has a one year low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 146.90 ($1.92).

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

