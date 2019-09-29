Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Position Raised by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,462 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFBC. B. Riley downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Preferred Bank from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. DA Davidson set a $56.00 price objective on Preferred Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of PFBC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 62,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,903. The company has a market capitalization of $792.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $61.88.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 33.21%. Analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

