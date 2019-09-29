Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd’s (NASDAQ:PBTS) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Powerbridge Technologies’ (NASDAQ:PBTS) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 30th. Powerbridge Technologies had issued 1,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 2nd. The total size of the offering was $8,750,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Powerbridge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

Powerbridge Technologies stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Powerbridge Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.