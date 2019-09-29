Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Short Interest Update

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price target on Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sidoti lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.40.

Get Pool alerts:

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $1,362,220.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,365.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $1,731,286.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,978.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,965 shares of company stock worth $9,560,885 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $477,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 7.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,134. Pool has a 12-month low of $136.83 and a 12-month high of $204.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.89 and its 200 day moving average is $183.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.