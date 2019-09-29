Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Has $25.82 Million Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 863,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,882 shares during the period. JD.Com makes up 6.2% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $25,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in JD.Com by 175.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,821,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $963,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 31.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,060,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $910,528,000 after buying an additional 7,267,968 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 11,953.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,003,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,138,000 after buying an additional 6,945,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after buying an additional 2,832,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.97.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 28,116,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,311,238. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of -927.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $32.38.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $150.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.44 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.