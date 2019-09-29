Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries to $92.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.85.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $86.66. 511,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,530. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,135,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,703,000 after acquiring an additional 189,995 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,788,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,749,000 after acquiring an additional 106,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,785,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,159,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,286,000 after acquiring an additional 49,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

