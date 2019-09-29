Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 739,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PII stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.66. 511,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day moving average is $88.26. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $104.20.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 87,843 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Polaris Industries to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.85.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.