PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Receives $143.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.22.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $1,398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.38 per share, with a total value of $124,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,280.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,168,172 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,790,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,776,000 after buying an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,040,000 after buying an additional 407,250 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,948,000 after buying an additional 4,671,592 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,982,000 after buying an additional 357,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,701,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,399,000 after buying an additional 208,959 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.39. 1,368,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,106. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $144.32.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

