Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $692.12

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $692.12 and traded as high as $772.20. Plus500 shares last traded at $764.80, with a volume of 479,484 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLUS. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Plus500 from GBX 526 ($6.87) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Plus500 from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 709.20 ($9.27).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 695.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 649.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.49 million and a P/E ratio of 5.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 3.46%. Plus500’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

In other news, insider Asaf Elimelech acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 684 ($8.94) per share, with a total value of £205,200 ($268,130.15).

About Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

