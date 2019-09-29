Piper Jaffray Companies Raises Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $101.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Nike’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NKE. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.52.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $92.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.90. Nike has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nike will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $8,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,582 shares of company stock valued at $37,184,230 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

