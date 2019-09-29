Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,139,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,629. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $227.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 147.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.25%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.