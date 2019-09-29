Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 336,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,947,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. 4,534,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Macquarie began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

