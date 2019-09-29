Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 852.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,997,000 after purchasing an additional 935,275 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 77,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.02. 1,140,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,555. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.20 and a 200 day moving average of $177.81. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $207.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.35.

In other news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,459 shares of company stock worth $9,079,802 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.