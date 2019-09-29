Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.97 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,592,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,610,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,455 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,785,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,487,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,334 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $577,816,000.

IEF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.38. 4,545,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,899. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.96. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

