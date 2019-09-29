Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $10.90 Million Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Msci were worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Msci by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Msci by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Msci by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Msci by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Msci by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.56.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $7.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.89. The stock had a trading volume of 783,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,710. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.80 and its 200 day moving average is $224.32. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $247.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 599.92%. The company had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

