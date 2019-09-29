Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,125 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,263,000 after purchasing an additional 182,889 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 34.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.77. 952,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,190. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DOC. Citigroup began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

