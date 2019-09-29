Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 84,679 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 790,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84,679 shares during the period. Heritage Insurance comprises about 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,995,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,778,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. 97,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,150. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $122.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

