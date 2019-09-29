Phocas Financial Corp. Lowers Stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,148 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.18% of Quanta Services worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,884 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,035,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after acquiring an additional 796,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,111,000 after acquiring an additional 512,376 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens set a $42.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.77. 2,266,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

