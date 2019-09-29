Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $13.91 Million in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 393,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,906,000. Union Bankshares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.48% of Union Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $243,332,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,900,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,430,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,969,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,818,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

AUB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 234,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,295. Union Bankshares Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.26 million.

Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

