Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.18% of SYNNEX worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 21.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 332,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after buying an additional 57,873 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 109,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after buying an additional 195,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America started coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

In related news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $53,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,364.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $37,053.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,036 shares of company stock worth $510,757. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.51. The company had a trading volume of 368,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,106. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.80.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

