Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,570,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. grace capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. grace capital now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 578.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.60. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.5892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.