Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,342 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Perspecta worth $19,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Perspecta by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,366 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,330.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,257 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.37 per share, with a total value of $99,486.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 652,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. Perspecta Inc has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

PRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cowen cut Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

