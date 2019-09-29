Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,108 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,040,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 30,681 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

PBT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. 73,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,404. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $242.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,958.15% and a net margin of 95.52%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a 0.04340 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 9.7%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.