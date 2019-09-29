Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Short Interest Up 8.1% in September

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 27,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 550.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $215.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $46.60.

Penns Woods Bancorp shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 1st. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, September 3rd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 4.6%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

