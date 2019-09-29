Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOCO. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 116 ($1.52).

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

Shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock opened at GBX 83 ($1.08) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.35 million and a PE ratio of 17.66. Gocompare.Com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 61.40 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.60 ($1.34).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Gocompare.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.