Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $18.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 target price on Patterson Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $17.74. 1,072,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,339. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 160.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

