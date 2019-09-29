ParallelCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,348.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $576,583.00 and approximately $1,348.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00022836 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00663428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013028 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011096 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

