PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 202.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.31% of PAR Technology worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PAR Technology by 4,825.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 167,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $385.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.13 and a beta of -0.20. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $29.77.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. On average, analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. PAR Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAR shares. ValuEngine lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $31,155.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524,153 shares in the company, valued at $58,080,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 16,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $375,400.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,373,542.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,488 shares of company stock valued at $779,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

