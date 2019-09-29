Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. 15,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,869. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $143.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

