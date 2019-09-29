Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

PKG stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.60. 526,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,780. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.62. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 10,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

