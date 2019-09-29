Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Short Interest Down 19.6% in September

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 429,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROYT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.98. 119,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.97. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Pacific Coast Oil Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Coast Oil Trust will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.43%. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

